Funeral arrangements finalized for fallen Chicago Police Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo

Funerals are being planned for two Chicago police officers who were struck and killed by a South Shore train while chasing a suspect Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Funeral arrangements for two Chicago police officers fatally struck by a train Monday night have been finalized, Chicago police said Wednesday.

The wake for officer Conrad Gary will take place on Thursday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn) and the funeral will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel (7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago) with a private internment.

The wake for officer Eduardo Marmolejo will take place on Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb with a funeral at St. Rita at 11 a.m. Saturday with a private internment.

The officers were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoore neighborhood on the Far South Side as they were trying to apprehend an armed man.

Gary, who was a new officer, is survived by his wife and infant daughter. Marmolejo has a wife and three young children and he was also new to the force.



Meanwhile residents in the Pullman neighborhood have been wrapping trees with bright blue ribbons.

"It's our way of telling the police officers here in the 5th District we feel your pain and we support you in this time of need," said neighbor Tim McMahon.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke Tuesday at the 5th District after two officers were fatally struck by a train on the South Side.



Mayor Emanuel said he was able to sit down with Officer Marmolejo's wife and family and offer condolences.

"I think the Chicago police family, more than ever, needs the Chicago family," Emanuel said. "We all have to lean in on them and give them a shoulder to lean on."

Investigators said the two officers likely did not hear or see the train that hit them.

One of the officers' body cameras shows them looking in the direction of a northbound train and police believe they didn't see the other train behind them heading south.

Meanwhile outside the 5th District Police Station where they were based, blue ribbons are tied to the trees outside in memory of the officers and some have even left flowers in front of the building as officers struggle to cope with this tragedy.

