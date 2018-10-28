BARRON, Wis. --Funeral services were held Saturday for the parents of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing ever since her parents were found shot to death inside the family's home Oct. 15.
Family, friends and even strangers turned out to pay their respects to Denise and James Closs.
"It was very warm but it was sad because of the tragedy. But like I was telling my husband, I just hope they're at peace," said Missy Ruffin, a coworker of the Closs couple, who both worked for the Jenni-O turkey plant in Barron, Wisconsin.
"Why? Why? They're normal people. They don't bother nobody. They go to work. They go home. They're about their family," she said.
The obituary for the couple shows that they are survived by their daughter Jayme, who authorities believe was kidnapped and not involved in her parents' murder.
"I can't imagine what the family is going through on a day like today, laying two to rest and still one out there missing," said Chris Fitzgerald, the Barron County sheriff.
More than 1,900 tips have come in regarding Jayme, but none with promising leads.
The reward for information that would lead to her homecoming is now up to $50,000.
"We are active still 24/7. Through the weekend we'll be 24/7 and we have people all over the county and all over western Wisconsin right now following up on tips," Fitzgerald said. "There's not one person in there that doesn't believe Jayme's going to come home."