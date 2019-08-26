Funeral held for off-duty Cook County sheriff's police officer killed while helping motorist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends of a Cook County sheriff's police officer killed while trying to help a stranded motorist in Morris gathered in Chicago Monday for his funeral.

Officer Ron Prohaska was also a father of two girls who loved him very much. Family and friends say he was a family man who was down to earth.

Officer Prohaska was killed last week when he was off-duty helping a stranded motorist in Morris. After parking his car in front of the disabled vehicle, Prohaska was looking under the hood of the broken down car when another vehicle struck that car, pinning him between the two vehicles and sparking a fire.

His last words were, "Don't worry about me, take care of my girls."

"My brother was amazing. He always gave no matter what," said Todd Prohaska, the victim's brother. "I take so much pride in the final words that he had. Don't worry about me, take care of my girls and that's what we're going to do."

The driver, Matthew Taylor, was cited for failure to reduce speed, but additional charges could be filed.

Prohaska's funeral service got underway 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Basilica in the city's Sauganash neighborhood.

Prohaska joined the sheriff's police in 2004. He most recently served in the fugitive warrants unit. He was 50 years old.
