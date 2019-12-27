Funeral held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral was held Friday for a four-year-old boy killed in Gary earlier this month.
Tory'on Dukes was shot while inside a residence at the Oak Knoll Renaissance apartment complex in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue on December 16. Gary police said someone outside fired shots at about 1:10 a.m.
The boy and his mother, who is three-months pregnant, were both hit in a second floor bedroom.
Both were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy died.
Tory'on's grandmother said his father was shot and killed in the past year.
A wake and a funeral were held Friday.
