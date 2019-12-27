Funeral held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral was held Friday for a four-year-old boy killed in Gary earlier this month.

Tory'on Dukes was shot while inside a residence at the Oak Knoll Renaissance apartment complex in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue on December 16. Gary police said someone outside fired shots at about 1:10 a.m.

The boy and his mother, who is three-months pregnant, were both hit in a second floor bedroom.

Gary shooting kills 4-year-old boy, wounds pregnant mother

Both were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy died.

Tory'on's grandmother said his father was shot and killed in the past year.

A wake and a funeral were held Friday.
