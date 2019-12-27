Funeral to be held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held Friday for a four-year-old boy killed in Gary earlier this month.Tory'on Dukes was inside a residence at the Oak Knoll Renaissance apartment complex in the 4300-block of West 23rd Avenue when at about 1:10 a.m. on December 16, Gary police said someone outside fired shots.The boy and his mother, who is three-months pregnant, were both hit in a second floor bedroom.Both were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy died.Tory'on's grandmother said his father was shot and killed in the past year.A wake will be held for Dukes at 11 a.m. at 2024 E. 75th St. in Chicago with a funeral following at noon.