Furniture flies across deck as stranded Norway ship Viking Sky rocks violently: VIDEO

Furniture and fixtures flew violently across the room as the stranded Viking Sky cruise ship heaved side to side off the coast of Norway. The Viking Sky's evacuation is likely to be a slow and dangerous process, as passengers needed to be hoisted from the cruise ship one by one.