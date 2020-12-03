fraud

Chicago rapper G Herbo charged in wire fraud scheme

G Herbo recently performed with Chance The Rapper on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
CHICAGO -- Chicago rapper G Herbo and several members of his crew were charged in federal court with using stolen credit card details and IDs to pay for private jets, expensive meals and designer puppies over the last four years.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Also charged in the scheme are Joseph Williams, Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender, the 14-count indictment states.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy allegedly started around March 2016, when Wright, 25, and his co-defendants allegedly obtained stolen credit card information from "dark web sites" and co-conspirators.

They also allegedly used fake IDs, driver's licenses and e-mail accounts in the names of aliases and real businesses to fool companies and individuals, the indictment states.

RELATED: R&B singer Jeremih taken off ventilator, moved out of ICU after COVID-19 diagnosis, mom says
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago R&B singer Jeremih has been taken off a ventilator and moved out of ICU at a Chicago hospital after he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, his mother says.



"Generally, because the defendants and their co-conspirators provided authentic payment card information, the defrauded businesses and individuals successfully processed their transactions and provided the goods and services," the indictment states.

Wright and his crew would allegedly pass the stolen information to each other through texts, social media messages, emails and phone calls, according to the indictment.

In one such case, Strong, identifying himself as Wright's manager, allegedly contacted a pet company around Nov. 29, 2017, to order two designer puppies for Wright with a stolen credit card, the indictment states.

Over a text, Strong allegedly sent the pet company a screenshot of a fake driver's license. When the company asked Strong to take a picture of himself holding up the license, he refused, the indictment states.

Growing suspicious, the company asked Wright to message them from his own Instagram account. Strong then sent a text message to Wright, telling him to "Check DM. Hurry just message that b*** hello," the indictment alleges. Wright sent the message and confirmed the order with the company.

Bender allegedly used the same stolen credit card to pay for a car service to deliver the puppies to Chicago, according to the indictment.

RELATED: King Von shooting in Atlanta: Man charged with murder in Chicago-born rapper's death
EMBED More News Videos

A 22-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von.



In another case, Wright allegedly sent a direct message to Strong over Instagram around July 7, 2019, requesting a reservation for a private villa in Jamaica, the indictment states. Strong allegedly made the reservation using stolen payment information, and Wright allegedly stayed at the villa with his associates from July 7 to July 11.

The indictment outlines several other alleged fraudulent payments, including the rental of a Maybach S600 and Bentley CGTC by Sorrells on March 6, 2017.

Herbo, a South Side native, grew into something of a hometown hero as a teenager in the early 2010s, helping lead Chicago's drill music to international prominence alongside fellow rappers and collaborators Chief Keef and Lil Durk. His music has been lauded for its no-frills, penetrative approach to the violent realities he faced growing up in the city, and, in more recent years, the toll that they took on his mental health.

His latest album, "PTSD," was released in February, and he performed the title track with Chance the Rapper earlier this month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Though the rapper has been slapped with weapons and battery charges in recent years, he's most recently made headlines for his community outreach on the South Side, hosting food drives and back-to-school giveaways in West Pullman and Bronzeville.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chance the rapperrapperu.s. & worldfraud
FRAUD
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Judge orders 6 U.S. oil execs to prison on corruption charges
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Suburban Homeland Security agent lied on tax forms to hide $250K of income
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 70, killed in Loop hit-and-run crash: CPD
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Lawndale shooting, crash leaves 2 dead, Chicago police say
Indiana reports 8,527 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
Kenosha shooting suspect has preliminary hearing on WI charges
Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet' days before Christmas
Debt collectors can find you on Facebook, Instagram
Show More
Illinois reports 238 COVID-19 deaths, shattering May record
Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan stimulus bill
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
Illinois State Police trooper witnesses Dan Ryan shooting
More TOP STORIES News