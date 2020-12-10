fraud

Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to wire fraud scheme

G Herbo recently performed with Chance The Rapper on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

A Chicago rapper has been charged in a wire fraud scheme.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Chicago rapper G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for things like luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, appeared before a Massachusetts federal judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. He pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Others charged i n the case unsealed last week include G Herbo's promoter, Antonio Strong, and another Chicago rapper known as "Joe Rodeo" and "Rockstar Rodie."

Authorities say G Herbo and the others used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites in order to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. In one case, Strong ordered two designer puppies for G Herbo using a stolen credit card and fake Washington state driver's license, authorities said.

G Herbo was named earlier this month to Forbes' 30 under 30 list and appeared last month on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song "PTSD" with Chance the Rapper.
