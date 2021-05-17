Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

By Michael Balsamo & Mike Schneider, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Gaetz asked Trump for blanket pardon: sources

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the Justice Department's sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, appeared in federal court in Orlando. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing. But Greenberg's cooperation - as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz - may escalate the potential legal and political liability that the firebrand Florida congressman is facing.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter. Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz's connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.

The people had knowledge of the investigation but were not allowed to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusation of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress. A spokesman for the congressman has said Gaetz "never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahouse of representativessex traffickingu.s. & worldpoliticscongresssex crimes
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway
Gov. Pritzker announces IL rent relief program expansion
46 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Vandalism at Skokie synagogue being investigated as hate crime
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Show More
Hulu commissions monuments of historic women
Traffic picks up with more people on the roads, IDOT says
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes
Chicago Weather: Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News