CHICAGO -- A teenage girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The girl, about 16 years old, was in an alley about 7:07 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
RELATED: Retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams shot to death in Morgan Park during armed carjacking attempt, police say
No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Teen girl shot, critically wounded in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More