Teen girl shot, critically wounded in Gage Park: police

CHICAGO -- A teenage girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The girl, about 16 years old, was in an alley about 7:07 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
