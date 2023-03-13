  • Full Story

deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside car in Gage Park, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Monday, March 13, 2023 8:38PM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death while inside a car in the Gage Park neighborhood Monday morning.

The man, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue when someone inside another car fired shots about 11:20 a.m., striking him in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

