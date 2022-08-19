Olympic gold mentalist Gail Devers aims to bring awareness to rare diseases at Chicago Cubs game

Devers was diagnosed with Graves Disease, as well as Thyroid Eye Disease

Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers was diagnosed with Graves Disease, which is a thyroid disease, and is hoping to raise awareness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs and Horizon Therapeutics are partnering up to raise awareness of rare diseases.

Sunday, she will throw out the first pitch and lead Kids Run the Bases at the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

"I had lost a lot of weight, I couldn't figure out what was wrong, I stopped running for three years," said Devers.

Now, she's learned she also has Thyroid Eye Disease.

"I call him Ted and he has got to go," said Devers. "He's taken up residence in my life for way to long and the key is getting the answer sooner than later."

To raise awareness, there will also be a mobile exhibit at Gallagher Way on Sunday. Fans can learn more about the disease and Horizon's #RAREis program.