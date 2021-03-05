Texas artist says work sent to Chicago Gallery 19 stolen after FedEx driver left it outside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Texas artist hoping to exhibit her work at her first gallery show in Chicago said it was all lost due to the carelessness of a FedEx driver.Artist Melinda Ruth said she shipped her portraits via FedEx, then later found out they were delivered by FedEx without a signature and stolen. Surveillance video shows the artwork being left outside Gallery 19 on the Lower West Side.Ruth said FedEx claimed someone had signed for it, but the gallery was closed that day.The company has now agreed to compensate her, but she said that doesn't make it right or replace the work that will no longer be displayed.In a statement to ABC7, FedEx said, "The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we apologize for this situation."