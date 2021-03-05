package theft

Texas artist says work sent to Chicago Gallery 19 stolen after FedEx driver left it outside

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Texas artist hoping to exhibit her work at her first gallery show in Chicago said it was all lost due to the carelessness of a FedEx driver.

Artist Melinda Ruth said she shipped her portraits via FedEx, then later found out they were delivered by FedEx without a signature and stolen. Surveillance video shows the artwork being left outside Gallery 19 on the Lower West Side.

Ruth said FedEx claimed someone had signed for it, but the gallery was closed that day.

The company has now agreed to compensate her, but she said that doesn't make it right or replace the work that will no longer be displayed.

In a statement to ABC7, FedEx said, "The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we apologize for this situation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolower west sidefedextheftartpackage theft
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PACKAGE THEFT
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in Riverside
FedEx delivers packages found in Mt. Greenwood dumpster
Video captures alleged package thief hitting Lynwood officer with car
USPS says 19 packages found in South Side dumpster were from FedEx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
Lake Shore Drive shootings cause Gold Coast damage at least 4 times in 2 weeks
Elmhurst schools hold firm to saliva COVID testing plan for students
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
VIDEO: Car stolen, driver dragged at Austin gas station
Hundreds of Little Village residents, uninsured or undocumented, receive COVID vaccine
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
Show More
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
New program brings COVID-19 vaccine to homebound Chicagoans
COVID patient who went viral gets vaccine from doctor who saved him
Our Chicago: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners
More TOP STORIES News