Game store owner accused of molesting girl, 13, for over a year

The owner of an Indiana gaming store is accused of molesting a 13-year-old-girl for over a year.David Jackson molested the girl while she and her family visited Games Inn in Hobart, investigators said.Officials said the victim and her parents came into the police department to report the crime last week. The girl told investigators that Jackson began hugging and kissing her when she was 13 and began to touch her more intimately as time went on, police said.Police said there could be more victims.Jackson is charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.