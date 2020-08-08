Chicago garbage pickup complaints on the rise in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Complaints about garbage pickup in Chicago have increased this summer.Last month, there were more than 1,600 complaints about missed trash days, according to the latest city data.That's double than the month before of 767 complaints. Last year July saw only 784 complaints.The biggest spike in complaints came from the Humboldt Park and Englewood neighborhoods.According to the city, people get confused about on when to put their garbage out when trash collection falls on a holiday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation is not expecting any issues this month.In a statement, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said it's not expecting any issues this month.