fatal fire

5 siblings killed in Garden Prairie, IL fire publicly ID'd

House fire Garden Prairie, IL: GoFundMe said victims' mother, brother critically hurt, as well
EMBED <>More Videos

5 siblings killed in Boone County farmhouse fire

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. -- A coroner's office has identified five people, including three children, who were killed last week in a fire at a farmhouse in rural northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.

The Boone County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the fire victims as five siblings: Emanuel J. McConnaughay, 24; Elizabeth S.J. McConnaughay, 20; Danika G. Tatman, 14; Zophia L. Tatman, 13; and 9-year-old Aniela L. Tatman.

SEE MORE: Garden Prairie, IL house fire leaves 5 dead in rural Boone County

All five lived in the house outside the small Boone County town of Garden Prairie that caught fire early last Monday morning. The emergency response was slowed by foul weather and an unmanned fire station, and by the time firefighters arrived the farmhouse about 15 miles south of the Wisconsin border it was engulfed in flames.

Preliminary results from forensic autopsies conducted Wednesday indicate that the fire victims died from smoke inhalation, the Rockford Register Star reported.

According to the family's GoFundMe post, the victims' mother, Jennifer, and brother Raymond, 20, were in critical condition in the burn unit of a local hospital that Monday.

On Wednesday, Boone County Fire Protection District 2 Chief Brian Kunce said the two people who were hospitalized from the fire were still in intensive care.

Five other people, including the victims' father, were treated and released after the fire.

The fire's cause remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois State Police and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boone countyfatal firefirehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Man dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says
Boone Co. house fire leaves 5 siblings dead, mom hospitalized
House fire leaves 5 dead in rural Boone County
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
TOP STORIES
Toddler accidentally shoots, kills mother while playing with gun
CPD searching for suspects after 7 shot in South Chicago
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
1 hurt in I-290 shooting on West Side: ISP
Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street
Show More
26 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
After Chicago mask mandate lifts, CPS follows suit; CTU pushing back
2 churches burglarized within 2 days, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
CPD officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine war
More TOP STORIES News