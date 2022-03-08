Garden Prairie, IL house fire leaves 5 siblings dead, mother hospitalized in critical condition

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Five relatives, including three children, wereAll of the victims - ages 9, 12, 14, 21 and 25 - were siblings. Their names have not yet been released by the medical examiner.Boone County Fire Protection District #2 Chief Brian Kunce said six others were injured, at least two of them critically, including a sheriff's deputy who suffered a minor hand injury.The fire was reported to the county sheriff's office at 2:26 a.m. Monday, and deputies arrived about seven minutes later. It took the first firefighters 16 minutes to arrive because of the foul weather and the nearest fire station was unmanned, Kunce said. That's about twice as long as it would take under normal conditions, he said.When they arrived, Kunce said, the farmhouse was engulfed in flames."Fire was blowing out of every window (and) three vehicles were on fire," he said.Relatives created ato help with funeral costs.First responders said one brother tried to rescue his siblings from the second floor of the home, but was only able to save his baby niece.The mother of the five people killed is still in the hospital in critical condition.The cause of the fire remains under investigation and Kunce said it could be weeks before that is determined.He said it took dozens of firefighters from several fire departments in Boone County and surrounding counties several hours to extinguish the blaze and remove the bodies from the remains of the house.Boone County Sheriff David Ernest said an agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Alcohol in the area responded but that there was no indication that explosives or firearms were involved in the fire.