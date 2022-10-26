Prepare for spring season by planting bulbs now

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- If you think the fall season is the time to put away your gardening tools for the year, think again.

It's bulb-planting time, according to horticulture information specialist at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center, Jennifer Brennan. She joined ABC 7 and said new spring bulbs and other spring flowering perennials do best when planted in the fall. They need to go through a vernalization or a chilling process in order to break dormancy and produce flowers. For more information on how to prep for the Spring season, click here.