3 men wounded, 2 critically, in Garfield Park shootout: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were injured in a West Side shootout early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 3300-block of West Maypole Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.

A group of people was standing on the street when unknown offenders exchanged gunfire, police said.

A 33-year-old man, shot in his lower back, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man, also shot in his back, was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 32, was dropped off at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf. He was in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

