Gary beaches close for at least 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, mayor says

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Effective Wednesday, Gary's beaches and parking lots will be closed to the public.The crowd at the beach on Tuesday was a good mix of Chicagoans and Indiana residents.Some Chicagoans at the beach said the city's travel order coupled with the closed lakefront left shrinking options for ways to enjoy what is left of summer.Mayor Jerome Prince cited almost daily double-digit increases of new COVID-19 cases in Gary."If it's for public health, then I'm all for it," said Kay Burgess, a Gary resident. "We're dealing with a crisis right now and whatever we can do as far as getting-squashing that curve, crunching it then I think it's for the best of the community.""Given that people are not fully engaged in air travel yet and states like Wisconsin are now added to the quarantine list it makes Indiana sort of a prime place for a day trip from the city so its disappointing to not have that," said Dr. Amy Yuksel, a Chicago resident.Yuksel is an ER Physician in Chicago and said she well-understands the health risks as well as health guidelines needed to curb the spread including the need for face masks."I think Indiana was very late in the game to applying the mask rules and if they had done so maybe we wouldn't be where we are today," Yuksel said.Mayor Prince said in a statement this is a temporary closure that will last about two weeks and that to ensure people comply with the order.Gary police will be patrolling the area.