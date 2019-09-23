Gary city council president accused of firing gun at, kidnapping suspected car thief

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The Gary city council president is in jail Monday, accused of firing a gun at two teens he suspected of stealing his car and allegedly kidnapping one of them.

East Chicago police said Ron Brewer grabbed one of those teens and tried to take him to the police station in Gary. He has not yet been charged but is being held on probable cause for kidnapping and criminal recklessness.

Brewer's attorney disputed that, saying his client was justified in making the citizen's arrest.

"Since 1961 there's been a statute permitting anybody that has probable cause, reason to believe that felony's been committed, and reason to believe that particular person committed the felony, they have the right to arrest that person," said Scott King, Brewer's attorney.

Brewer is being held in East Chicago, where the alleged car theft took place. Police are investigating the original car theft report.
