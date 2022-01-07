traffic fatalities

Woman, child killed after driver loses control amid police chase on I-80 in Gary: investigators

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman, child killed after police chase leads to I-80 crash in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman and child were killed Friday after a police pursuit led to a crash on I-80 in Gary, Indiana.

Investigators said Lake County sheriff's deputies tried to stop the car, but during the chase, the driver lost control, hit a semi, spun across all lanes and crashed into the median. The crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 5.7 mile marker.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from south suburban Matteson and a small child in a car seat, were both pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Their identities have not yet been released.

Investigators said charges against the driver, who is hospitalized with head injuries, are pending.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
