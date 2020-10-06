Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people, including a six-year-old girl, have died after a house fire in Gary Tuesday morning, fire officials said.The fire broke out in the 500-block of Maryland Street at about 4:45 a.m. and firefighters already on call elsewhere rushed to the scene."When companies arrived they had heavy fire in the front of the house," said Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell. "Companies went in through the back door with one male deceased in the back, a 21-year-old male. As they were making their search through the house they found a 6-year-old child. A little girl. The child was brought out and life-saving measures were taken."Despite their best efforts however, the little girl died. Neighbors said she was the grandchild of the woman who lived in the house, along with her autistic son. She has been airlifted to a Chicago hospital and remains in critical condition."There was so much fire and I heard the lady screaming and I went out the back but she was hollering her kids were in there, her kids were in there, call 911...but you couldn't get to them, there was just too much fire," said Eric Holloway, a next-door neighbor. "Good lady. Took care of her grandbaby and her children. It's a tragedy you know. It's devastating."Officials said a second family that lives on the upstairs floor of the house self-evacuated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation with Indiana State Marshalls working alongside the Gary Fire and Police Departments to make that determination.