teen killed

Gary shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead, police say

15-year-old boy killed in Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street and found the boy on the street with gunshot wounds, Gary police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Gary police are investigating.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
