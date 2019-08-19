Gary man killed in police-involved shooting remembered at vigil, family demands answers

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The family 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham is demanding to know why a Gary police officer shot and killed him outside of his home early Saturday morning. A group gathered at the scene of the shooting Monday for a vigil to remember him."I want to know why you killed my son," said Tonia Simmons, mother. "I want to know what measures made that happen.Police said they responded to a call about gunshots near 23rd and Kentucky just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. According to police, during their investigation officers came across a parked car with three people inside and, after approaching the car, all police will say is that an officer fired his weapon.That shot killed Cunningham."Cop drives down the street, shines his light on us," said David Nusz, victim's friend. "We ask why he's doing that, this is his house. The cops asked us for IDs. I was getting mine out. As he's walking up, we're getting ours out, he must have seen the gun on his lap. Which he had a permit for. He wasn't reaching for it or nothing. The cop opened fire. Cop said 'gun,' fired five or six times."His girlfriend and mother of his youngest child said she'd been with Cunningham at a club before he was shot. She said the gun he owned was legal."Every time we get pulled over he informs the police that he has a gun in the car," Heather Fox, girlfriend, said. "He never reaches for it. Asks them permission to give them the gun, shows them his gun permit. He never has a problem with that. They never gave him a chance to show the permit, they just shot him."Now she wants to see any police video of her boyfriend being shot and killed.Cunningham leaves behind five children, including a 1-year-old."For them to not answer any questions is not fair to me," said Simmons. "It's not fair to his family. It's not fair to his children."The family is being represented by civil rights lawyer Andrew Stroth.Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson released a statement, saying, "The loss of life is a tragedy. We offer condolences to the family of Mr. Cunningham. We realize the frustrations associated with losing a loved one and our community has many questions about the incident. Answers to those questions will come with a full, independent investigation. When we get those answers, the Gary Police Department will be open and transparent in communicating with the public."The Lake County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting.