Gary mayor seeks to demolish abandoned schools deemed 'havens for crime'

GARY, Ind. -- The new mayor of Gary wants the city's school corporation to demolish 10 shuttered schools amid growing concerns that they have become havens for crime.

Mayor Jerome Prince directed his building commissioner to hold a hearing on the matter Feb. 3, according to a report by the (Northwest Indiana) Times.

If the hearing body determines the 10 schools are unsafe, Prince said he believes the Gary Community School Corp. will be legally required to demolish the buildings by March 5.

Peter Morikis, the school corporation's emergency manager, said it looks forward to discussing the matter with the city.

In November, 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo was found dead inside a shuttered Gary elementary school. Saucedo was allegedly dumped inside the gym of Norton Elementary after three teens fatally shot her, according to police. Norton Elementary has been closed since 2006.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.
