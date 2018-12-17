Gary middle school employee charged with child porn, voyeurism

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
An employee of a middle school in Gary is being held on child pornography and voyeurism charges, the Lake County Sheriff said Monday.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said the man is an employee of Lake Ridge New Tech School.

Court records show Aaron Lopez Saldana was charged with one count of child pornography, one count of child pornography with an aggravating factor found, one count of voyeurism using a camera, and one count of obstruction of justice, all felonies.

Police have not yet released any details about the circumstances leading to the charges. A press conference to address the arrest is scheduled for Monday evening. Police nor school officials have said in what capacity Saldana was employed.

A message on the school's website said, "We were notified over the weekend of the arrest of one of our employees concerning an event that happened outside of the school district. As we learn more details we will have more information. Thank you for your patience and we will update you
