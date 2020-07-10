Boy recovered from lake at Marquette Beach in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A boy's body was recovered from Lake Michigan at Marquette Beach in Gary Thursday evening.

An officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said they received a call about a 12-year-old boy missing in the lake around 5:15 p.m.


Multiple agencies, including Gary police, responded to the scene to search for the boy, including marine units and divers.

Police said his body had been recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m.


The circumstances of how the boy came to be in the water were not immediately clear.

No further details have been released. Police said the situation is ongoing.
