police shooting

Gary police shoot homicide suspect during gun battle outside nightclub, Indiana officials say

Nightclub located in 700-block of Broadway
GARY, Ind. -- Gary police officers shot and wounded a homicide suspect outside of a nightclub early Sunday after witnessing the man allegedly shoot and kill another person in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to gunfire about 2:30 a.m. in the 700-block of Broadway and were dispersing a crowd when they heard more gunfire, Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield said in an email.

The officers then saw a gunman shooting at someone on the ground, at which point the officers opened fire on the gunman and struck him in the leg, Westerfield said. The gunman then fired at the officers, but didn't strike anyone.

The alleged gunman was taken to a hospital, where he was stabilized, Westerfield.

The other shooting victim on the ground, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

RELATED: West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead; another teen killed in Austin shooting: Chicago police

The Lake County sheriff's department will investigate the police shooting, Westerfield said.

No charges have been announced.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

No officers were injured during the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garypolice involved shootingpolice shootinghomicideshooting
POLICE SHOOTING
Hundreds rally in Chicago demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
In Breonna Taylor's name: Devastation and a search for hope
Edgewater Beach shooting: CPD officer shoots at alleged gunman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead: CPD
Chicago rep leads West Side bike ride, bringing census awareness
Woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Show More
Hundreds rally in Chicago demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Dan Ryan horse improving after fears animal would need to be euthanized: officials
24 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Sunday
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
More TOP STORIES News