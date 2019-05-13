Gary teen killed in weekend shooting was in wrong place at wrong time, mother says

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary teen Tory Height, II, was in the wrong place at the wrong time this weekend when he was shot and killed, his mother said Monday.
Sondra Boyd said her son had many special qualities, and she could always count on him.
"He was a really, really wonderful person, and so full of compassion," she said.
Boyd said Height was considering a career in sports medicine, but his immediate plan was to serve his country. The 18-year-old high school senior had enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was due to begin his service after graduating in a few weeks from Westside Leadership Academy.
"He just had a really big desire to serve," said Boyd.
Height was shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Hovey Place, not far from his Gary home, early Saturday morning. Investigators said he was with an 18-year-old friend at the time.
Height was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. His friend was shot in the leg and ran from the scene. There are no suspects at this time.
Boyd, who suffers from several autoimmune diseases, said her son's loss is devastating because he was her caretaker and also her best friend.
"I always played action figures with him, and he was the only one who would watch foreign movies with me," she said.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Kris Adams at 219-755-3855 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
