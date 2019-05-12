Gary teen planning to join military after graduation killed in shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

An 18-year-old High School senior has died after being shot in Northwest Indiana.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old High School senior has died after being shot in Northwest Indiana.

Police say Tory Height II was shot Saturday near 19th Avenue and Hovey Place in Gary.

Another 18-year-old who was with Height was also shot in the leg but survived.

Height was expecting to graduate high school and join the military according to the Times.

Police are now looking for the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Kris Adams at 219-755-3855 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagarycrimeteen killedteen shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Fallen CPD officers to honored at National Police Week
Bartlett police officers suspended for hazing
Mother's Day celebrations across Chicago
Show More
Lakeview mural dedicated on Mother's Day
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
Rapper YoungBoy's girlfriend injured in shooting: Report
$1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park under development
More TOP STORIES News