Gary teen pleads guilty to murder; mother stabbed more than 60 times

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana teenager accused of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has pleaded guilty to murder.

Chastinea T. Reeves, 17, changed her plea Tuesday under an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Judge Diane Boswell took the plea agreement under advisement. Reeves is scheduled to be sentenced June 12.

She had been scheduled to go to trial June 3 in the February 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett at their Gary home.

Reeves, who was 15 at the time of the slaying, was charged as an adult in Lake Superior Court.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said he didn't think Reeves had any chance of being acquitted at trial because prosecutors had the knife used to kill Garnett with Reeves' fingerprint in blood.

An Amber Alert was issued for Reeves after her mother was found dead and the teen could not be found.

Reeves and her younger sister went to their aunt's home in a Gary housing complex in the 2000-block of Maine Street after her mother was killed.

"Two children came to my door a little after 2 a.m. and they said someone had come in, somebody had did something to their mom," said aunt Kelli McMillan. "She run out the back door when the police come."

"The next morning, when I was getting my children off to school, that's when everyone was saying they found her dead in her home," said Sharmalisa Anderson, who lives nearby. "I knew her, and that's really sad. She also has a 4 year old. I've known her for a long time. She didn't deserve that. No matter who did it, she didn't deserve that."

Chastinea Reeves, 15



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garymurderwoman killedteenstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Pilsen woman strangled on SW Side, authorities say
2 injured after car crashes into Evanston McDonald's
VIDEO: Woman snatches 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring large hail, high winds
Man, 41, killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military, data shows
4-year-old boy, woman critically injured in Park Manor fire
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with potential of severe storms Thursday
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter home after breaking hip
Missouri Senate passes sweeping anti-abortion bill
Dedicated law enforcement teams target Illinois' revoked gun license owners
Major overhaul of Illinois gun card program would require fingerprinting
More TOP STORIES News