GARY, IN. (WLS) -- A woman and a teen boy found shot to death over the weekend in their home in Gary, Indiana, were identified Monday.
Police responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at a home in the 6800-block of East 3rd Avenue, near Dunes Highway.
Officers found a 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy dead in the home. They were identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.
Police released photos of two men they want to talk to in connection with the double homicide. Authorities said two men were caught on camera near the home around the time it happened.
Anyone with information on the shooting or can help identify the suspects should call Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Gary double homicide: Woman, teen found fatally shot in home identified; 2 suspects sought
TOP STORIES
Show More