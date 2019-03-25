Crime & Safety

Gary double homicide: Woman, teen found fatally shot in home identified; 2 suspects sought

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for two people possibly connected to a double homicide in Gary, Indiana

GARY, IN. (WLS) -- A woman and a teen boy found shot to death over the weekend in their home in Gary, Indiana, were identified Monday.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at a home in the 6800-block of East 3rd Avenue, near Dunes Highway.

Officers found a 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy dead in the home. They were identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.

Police released photos of two men they want to talk to in connection with the double homicide. Authorities said two men were caught on camera near the home around the time it happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting or can help identify the suspects should call Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygarymurderdouble homicidewoman killedteen killeddouble shootingchild killeddouble murderinvestigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
14 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Man charged in Bloomingdale abduction, sex assault
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Gov. Pritzker, ISP raise awareness of Scott's Law
Mother killed, 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting
Show More
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Police sgt. charged in murder of wife, found fatally shot in kitchen
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Drugs, mobile phones delivered to UK prison inside dead rats
Man carjacked in Lincoln Park
More TOP STORIES News