airport news

Gary-Chicago airport awarded $3.5M federal grant for upgrades

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary airport awarded $3.5M federal grant for upgrades

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Gary-Chicago airport will begin getting a long-awaited upgrade Tuesday.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and airport representatives will announce the facility has received a $3.5 million federal grant.

The grant from the Department of Transportation is a critical component to completing multiple years and phases of long-needed rehabilitation of the airport's main runway, parallel Taxiway A and aprons, state officials said. This project further supports GCIA's critical cargo service operations, including new tenant UPS, and will reduce overall maintenance and repair costs for the airport, according to officials.

RELATED: Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up at Chicago airports, expressways

GCIA is Chicago's third official airport, serving as a partner for Midway International and O'Hare International airports, Indiana officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgaryairport newsgrant
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Judge acquits man who lived at O'Hare Airport for 3 months
Airline workers share growing concerns over 'air rage'
How 9/11 terror attacks changed airport security
Helicopter pilot crashes on Prospect Heights street: 'I'm lucky'
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News