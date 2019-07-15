Gas company worker killed, 15 injures in California house explosion

By ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. -- A gas company worker was killed and at least one person remains missing after an explosion and fire leveled a home in southern California, officials say.

Officials say 15 people were also treated for injuries following the incident in Murrieta.

SoCal Gas says initial reports indicate that one employee was killed in the explosion and another was transported to the hospital with injuries.

A company spokesman says one occupant of the home also remains unaccounted for.



"Today SoCalGas crews responded to reports of a damaged natural gas line & shortly after our crews arrived, there was an explosion," SoCalGas wrote on Twitter. "Sadly, one of our employees was fatally injured and others harmed. Our thoughts are with the families & first responders impacted."

The explosion was reported shortly after noon on Monday on Wooden Horse Trail near Spinning Wheel Drive.

Clinton Keith was closed from Smith Ranch to Nutmeg.

SoCalGas had responded to the home, listed with an address on Wooden Horse Trail, after reports of a natural gas line that was damaged by a contractor

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.



