Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception

By Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey -- A gas explosion at a wedding reception injured three people in New Jersey.

The accident happened at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield on Friday night.

Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.

The victims, ages 32-34, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.

The wedding was halted. The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.

An investigation into the explosion continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garfieldbergen countyexplosionwedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Indiana girl, 16, found safe in Arkansas; known stalker in custody
Former Bears running back killed in motorcycle accident
Storms cause damage in suburbs; give pro golfer a scare
Kids get special visit from Weasley twins
Man injured after porch collapses in Gresham
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Video: Men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell off dock
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, brief showers overnight
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's governor during Katrina, dies
Chicago hair salon raffles off wigs for cancer patients
Child found unresponsive in home: police
Chicago Air and Water Show finale takes off after weather delays
More TOP STORIES News