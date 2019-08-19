Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception

GARFIELD, New Jersey -- A gas explosion at a wedding reception injured three people in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield on Friday night.Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.The victims, ages 32-34, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.The wedding was halted. The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.An investigation into the explosion continues.