Mayor Lightfoot's tweaked gas card giveaway plan goes before Chicago City Council Budget Committee

Mayor Lightfoot has tweaked the plan and an earlier version failed to advance because some critics saw it as a political stunt.
The revised ordinance would reserve 75% of the $12.5 million gas card lottery for residents of South and West side neighborhoods that the mayor has defined as "high mobility hardship" and he remaining 25% would be distributed city-wide.
The ordinance calls for distributing up to 100,000 prepaid transit cards and up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards.
Each prepaid gas card will be loaded with $150 and each prepaid transit card will be loaded with $50.