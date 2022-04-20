Mayor Lightfoot's tweaked gas card giveaway plan goes before Chicago City Council Budget Committee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's revised plan for a gas card giveaway goes before the City Council's Budget Committee Wednesday.Mayor Lightfoot has tweaked the plan and an earlier version failed to advance because some critics saw it as a political stunt.The revised ordinance would reserve 75% of the $12.5 million gas card lottery for residents of South and West side neighborhoods that the mayor has defined as "high mobility hardship" and he remaining 25% would be distributed city-wide.The ordinance calls for distributing up to 100,000 prepaid transit cards and up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards.Each prepaid gas card will be loaded with $150 and each prepaid transit card will be loaded with $50.