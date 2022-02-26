Watch: Vehicle crashes into gas station pump, causing fire, video shows

crash

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- No one was hurt after a crash and fire at a gas station in the northern suburbs, police said.

Waukegan Police Department said a mechanical issue caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle, an SUV. The driver then crashed into a gas pump, causing that pump to catch fire, police said.

Police said they did not ticket the driver.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
