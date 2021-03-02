$20K reward offered in West Pullman gas station shooting; 11-year-old girl shot in face, critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot Monday night while sitting in a car at a gas station on Chicago's far South Side, according to police.The shooting took place just before 10:50 p.m. in the 100-block of West 127th Street, Chicago police said. A 19-year-old man was leaving the store of a gas station near 127th and Wentworth Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone shot him in the groin area.He is in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.Family identifies the girl as NyAndrea Dyer and doubled a reward for information in the case from $10,000 to $20,0000."If he does not step forward and turn himself in, I will put a $20,000 reward on his head. That is how bad I want him," said Dyer's mother. "Because she was innocent, so innocent."Police said the man shot back, but did not hit anyone. However, the first shooter struck the Dyer in the face as she sat in the back seat of a gray Lincoln MKS SUV, which was parked at a gas pump, police said.She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital and is now in very critical condition, according to her family. Dyer does not appear to be the intended target, police said.Dyer's mother said the family had stopped at the gas station to pick up some snacks when two men starting shooting at each other in the parking lot."It had to be like seven or 8 shots among them," she said. "He did not know where he was shooting and the bullet hit my baby."She said Dyer was shot in the jaw, the bullet lodged in her neck.Doctors tell the girl's family she may now be paralyzed for the rest of her life."I just pray that he will work a miracle and I just want justice for my baby because she did not deserve any of this," her mother said.Police said they found a weapon about a block away from the shooting.No one was in custody early Tuesday. The motive behind the shooting is unclear."It's just not right, these people will not put the guns down. They are killing these innocent kids," her mom said.