3 Glenbrook South High School staff members hospitalized after smell detected near pipes: officials

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Three staff members at a north suburban high school were hospitalized after a smell was detected around pipes in the science classrooms on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officials said fire department vehicles and ambulances responded to Glenbrook High School District 225 to test the air quality in the science rooms. Students and staff in the adjacent classrooms were moved to another part of the building while fire officials investigated.

The hospitalized staff members were closely involved in the situation, and were in an area where students were not allowed, officials said.

Officials said the fire department gave the all-clear for staff and students to return to the classrooms. All students are safe.

The school said its staff will continue to assess a plumbing issue they have in the building.