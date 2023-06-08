Cooking up a storm: Risotto recipe from Gene and Georgetti

We are cooking up a storm with Chicago's oldest steakhouse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with Chicago's oldest steakhouse.

Gene and Georgetti has been in Chicago's River North neighborhood for 81 years!

They are known for more than meat on Franklin street.

Chef Cristiano Bassani from Gene and Georgetti is helping Tracy make risotto!

RECIPE

Risotto al Caviale

1oz yellow onion finely diced

2 1/2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup Chardonnay wine

Salt

1 cup Acquerello rice or carnaroli rice

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese rind

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese grated

2 oz butter

Sterling royal sustainable caviar from California

In a heavy pan, cook the onions on medium heat for one minute. Add 1 cup of the stock, 1/2 cup of the white wine, a pinch of salt, and the parmigiano rind and let simmer for 4 minutes until there is a nice clear broth formed.

Add another cup of vegetable stock and add the rice. Whisk slowly for 15-20 minutes on low to medium heat, slowly letting the rice absorb the liquid. If the rice gets too thin, turn up the heat a little bit. If the rice has soaked up all the liquid, add some more stock until the rice is "al dente" and not mushy.

Remove from heat, remove the parmigiano rind, and add the grated parmigiano, butter, and last half cup of chardonnay. Stir vigorously until a creamy risotto is formed.

Serve with a generous dollop of Sterling royal sustainable caviar on the top and enjoy!