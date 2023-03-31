Music, dance, philanthropy filled Nurses Ball part of 'General Hospital' 60 year celebration

The return of the Nurses Ball is another part of General Hospital's 60th anniversary celebration on ABC. The fictional charity gala is always filled with shenanigans, but it also shines a spotlight on HIV/AIDS awareness.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The return of the Nurses Ball is another part of General Hospital's 60th anniversary celebration on ABC. The fictional charity gala is always filled with shenanigans, but it also shines a spotlight on HIV/AIDS awareness.

The "GH" Nurses Ball is known for its glamorous red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the talented citizens of Port Charles. Lynn Herring, who plays Lucy Coe, has historically been the host of the fictional gala.

"1994 was the first year and it represents everything good about what we do in daytime," said Herring. "We have reality for a cause in AIDS/HIV. That is so important, and acknowledging that we love everybody and everybody gets to be themselves. So I get to wear the best dresses, or the best sunglasses. And every year the story is celebrating the family of Port Charles and then our viewers, because we're really trying to entertain them."

"I think we bring home the conversation about HIV/AIDS," said Finola Hughes. "And I think it's done in a very elegant way and a very kind way. We have fun but we're also reminding people that we have to take responsibility for each other."

Kirsten Storms character Maxie Jones is the person in charge for the 2023 event.

"I'm not allowed to give out too many secrets but there are returning performances that I think were fan favorites - one of my personal favorites is returning," said Storms.

"You know what? The Nurses Ball, it has everything. Dancing. Singing. Acting," said Maurice Benard. "I even sang once!"

The Nurses Ball has invited me on the show as an actor several times... playing the "part" of a red carpet reporter. This time around, I share my scene with "Maxie," and Storms was nothing but gracious.

"You did a fantastic job. I know the pace we go at is so quick, you get a lot of adrenaline built up when we start, but you did so well. You handled it great," said Storms. "I think you'll be happy with it."

"General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday on ABC.