The return of a particular snack has 90s kids jumping for joy.
RELATED: Dunkaroos: How the 1990s snack is making an epic comeback
After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills has announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.
In case you're not familiar with the snack, Dunkaroos are cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.
You should see the treats on store shelves this summer.
Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor, vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
General Mills announces Dunkaroos are making a comeback
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More