GM and Ford build breathing machines to help treat COVID-19 patients

DETROIT, Michigan -- General Motors says it has finished making 30,000 medical breathing machines for the U.S. government to help treat coronavirus patients.

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.



The Department of Health and Human Services contracted with GM to build the ventilators by Aug. 31 at a converted auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, at a cost of $489.4 million.

The machines were designed by Ventec Life Systems of the Seattle area. GM says Tuesday it has turned over control of the Kokomo operation to Ventec, which will continue to make ventilators there and in Bothell, Washington.

Earlier Ford announced it has finished making 50,000 ventilators for the government at a cost of $336 million. A portion of a factory near Detroit was converted to make the machines. It will now go back to producing auto parts.
