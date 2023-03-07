Pregnant woman shot, killed inside car in Belmont Cragin while trying to rob someone ID'd: police

A Chicago shooting killed a pregnant woman who police said was attempting to rob the occupant of a vehicle in the 5200 block of West Montana Street.

Genesis Escobar was 7 months pregnant, and her baby did not survive, friends say

CHICAGO -- A pregnant woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire while trying to rob someone in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side Monday, police said.

Genesis Escobar, 21, entered a car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street about 1 p.m. intending to commit a robbery, Chicago police said in a statement.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Gunfire was exchanged between people inside the car and someone outside, police said. Escobar was shot in the shoulder, back and hand.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Friends told reporters at the scene that she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

"When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved and she passed away as well," said Iris Alvarez, who was friends with Escobar and lives near the shooting.

Alvarez said she and her daughter heard four gunshots. "We looked out the window and seen that the vehicle - someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out and drove off," she said.

"I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn't have a heart," Alvarez added.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)