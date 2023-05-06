Yorkville man struck, killed by freight train while crossing tracks in Geneva, police say

GENEVA, Ill. -- A Yorkville man was fatally struck by a freight train after going under a crossing arm Friday evening in west suburban Geneva.

The man, 49, exited a Metra train near Third Street and Western Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound freight train, Geneva police said.

Witnesses told police that he was crossing the tracks with two other men. The other men made it safely across, police said.

The freight train was stopped for two hours, blocking the Third Street and Western Avenue crossings while first responders cleared the scene, police said.

Geneva police and the Kane County Coroner's Office continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)