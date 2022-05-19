Traffic

Teen girl struck, killed by Metra UP-West train near Geneva identified

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The teenage girl struck and killed by a Metra train along the UP-West Line near Geneva Tuesday morning has been identified.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as Caitlin Marie Gallagher of Geneva. An autopsy performed Wednesday ruled the cause of death "multiple Injuries due to train mishap," the coroner's office said.

The manner of death as well as the incident itself remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department, Metra and the Kane County Coroner's Office.

The accident happened around 6:20 a.m. underneath the Route 25 overpass, according to Geneva police.

Metra said train number 18 struck the teen. Rail traffic was shut down for more than two hours in Geneva, LaFox and Elburn.

SEE ALSO: Metra BNSF resumes service to Clarendon Hills as family mourns Downers Grove woman killed in crash

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgenevatrain accidentpedestrian struckmetracrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ISP combatting expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Tow truck driver found guilty in I-88 road rage murder
West suburban mayor arrested for DUI, was asleep on expressway: police
Mother scolded by judge after gun goes off in son's backpack
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Markham
Chicago's Chinatown booming as others see population declines
Republican candidates for Illinois governor trade jabs in forum
Show More
Naperville native returns home after setting record on Mt Everest
Suburban restaurant expands during pandemic, in rare success story
Chicago 'Ride of Silence' highlights dangers cyclists face
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
Bodycam video shows carjacking suspect's arrest on Northwestern campus
More TOP STORIES News