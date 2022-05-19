Teen girl struck, killed by Metra UP-West train near Geneva identified

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The teenage girl struck and killed by a Metra train along the UP-West Line near Geneva Tuesday morning has been identified.The Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as Caitlin Marie Gallagher of Geneva. An autopsy performed Wednesday ruled the cause of death "multiple Injuries due to train mishap," the coroner's office said.The manner of death as well as the incident itself remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department, Metra and the Kane County Coroner's Office.The accident happened around 6:20 a.m. underneath the Route 25 overpass, according to Geneva police.Metra said train number 18 struck the teen. Rail traffic was shut down for more than two hours in Geneva, LaFox and Elburn.