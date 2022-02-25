Gentle Warrior Awards cocktail gala raises money for Pullman Porter Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday's Gentle Warrior Awards cocktail gala is the premiere fundraiser for the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.This Saturday's gala will mark the 27th anniversary of the museum, and will be held at the Hyde Park Bank.ABC7's Hosea Sanders will be there as a special guest host, and the museum's executive director David Peterson, Jr. joined ABC7 to talk about how the museum honors the contributions of African Americans in America's labor movement, and how the gala, which is the museum's biggest fundraiser, helps his organization.Peterson also gave us a preview of who will be honored at Gentle Warrior Awards this weekend.