Shuttered downtown businesses likely will not reopen for at least 2 weeks, Chicago Loop Alliance CEO says

CHICAGO (WLS) --likely will not reopen for at least another two weeks, the Chicago Loop Alliance's CEO said Wednesday.Michael Edwards joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about the progress the downtown area has made since protesters and looters damaged at least 45 businesses over the weekend.There were, decrying the in-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. But violent protests erupted in the Loop Saturday. Storefronts had their windows broken, and fires spread throughout the downtown. Looting also took place.The city of Chicago and other vendors came out Sunday to ensure all businesses that had been damaged were boarded up and secured.Edwards said he thinks consumers will slowly return to the downtown, as people overcome fears of COVID-19 and this past weekend's destruction. He said security ambassadors are present throughout the Loop, and some foliage has been replaced.