George Floyd

Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd in Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday after his death in police custody ignited a series of protests and demonstrations across the globe.

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd Monday drew thousands of mourners to the church where he grew up.

More than 6,300 people waited in long lines in the heat to pay their respects.

Tuesday, a final, private farewell is being held for those who knew him best before he is laid to rest.

READ MORE: George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to final resting place

The service at Fountain of Praise Church is expected to last several hours.

This event is for family and invited guests only, and should be a very emotional final goodbye for Floyd's family.



Floyd's body will arrive at Fountain of Praise around 9 a.m. CST, and today's service will begin at 11 a.m. CST.

You can watch live coverage of George Floyd's funeral at 10:30 a.m. CST in the video above.

It will be led by Minister Remus E. Wright. The church is significant for the Floyd family because it is where they worship here in Houston.

Some invited guests include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall, and Floyd Mayweather, who is paying for the funeral services for Floyd.

SEE ALSO: Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing

After the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a procession for Floyd to a private burial at a cemetery in Pearland.

Floyd will be transported in a horse drawn carriage where he will be buried next to his mother.

No media is invited to that portion of today's events. The family is requesting total privacy when they lay Floyd to rest.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives mattergeorge floydfuneralman killedpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Governor attends unity gathering in Matteson in memory of George Floyd
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Some activists call for defunding CPD, rerouting money to social services
Naperville protest blocks traffic, kneels for George Floyd Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on South Side: police
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
Governor attends unity gathering in Matteson in memory of George Floyd
UPS says deliveries delayed due to protests, road closures
Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal moves into IL
Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver
Navy Pier preps for reopen later this week following parks, libraries
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
Pharmacies hit hard by looting work to fill prescriptions
Clara's House founder Clara Kirk dies at 79
Protesters demand justice in 2018 shooting death of Robbins security guard by Midlothian cop
State takes action to get businesses their insurance money
More TOP STORIES News